ECC2023/Timisoara to host Romania's largest Brancusi exhibition in 50 years

Trailblazing modernist sculptor Constantin Brancusi will be honored with the largest exhibition dedicated to him in Romania in 50 years: as Timisoara further stands in the spotlight as European Capital of Culture 2023, the city's National Art Museum will host the exhibition which represents the pinnacle of the ECC2023 cultural events.

The more than 100 items valued at over half a billion euros which will go on display as part of the exhibition Brancusi: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives, were installed by a team of specialists from UK, agerpres reports.



The event secured some exceptional loans from the National Museum of Modern Art in Bucharest, the Pompidou Center in Paris, London's Tate Gallery, the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Art Museum in Bucharest and the Craiova Art Museum, as well as from private collections. The exhibition, which aims to illustrate the particular features of the artist who managed to create pure forms, simplified to the essence, will remain open until January 28, 2024, with a visiting schedule from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 20:00.



Curated by Doina Lemny, an exegete of the Brancusian work, the exhibition brings to the public's attention various stages of the sculptor's artistic career, from the works created under the influence of his stint at the Fine Arts School in Bucharest, through the confrontation with Rodin's sculpture, up to his radical decision to abandon modeling and switch to direct grinding, in a symbolic return to primitive art. In dialogue with the sculptures, a very interesting and original selection of photos and footage filmed by the artist himself can also be seen.



