EcoMin Andrusca: Romania, to focus on files with immediate impact on citizens' lives, during EU Council Presidency

Romanian authorities will focus, during the exercise of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, on legislative and non-legislative files with direct and immediate impact on citizens' daily lives, said the Economy Minister Danut Andrusca, at the meetings of the Competitiveness and Growth Council (COMPET), informs a release from the relevant ministry.

On May 28 and 29, Minister Danut Andrusca attended in Brussels the works of the Competitiveness and Growth Council (COMPET) Internal Market and Industry Section.On the sidelines of the COMPET meeting, the economy minister had working meetings with Carsten Pillath, Director General for Economic Affairs and Competitiveness of the General Secretariat of the EU Council, and Lowri Evans, Director-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs at the European Commission, to discuss technical issues on Romania's preparation of the Presidency of the Council of the EU..Voicing Romania's position concerning the regulation proposal on the relationships between platforms and enterprises, the economy minister said that Romania agrees that promoting trust in online platforms and transparency for their users is relevant, both from the perspective of the competitiveness of enterprises as well as of achieving the Single Digital Market's objectives."The Presidency of Romania at the Council of the EU will aim to make the Union's policies permanently relate to the principle of cohesion between the member states and between the different socio-economic categories. A priority of Romania's Presidency at the EU Council will be the deepening of the Internal Market for ensuring its full, correct and effective functionality, including from the perspective of the four fundamental freedoms - people, goods, services and capital. The European industry needs a long-term policy, at least until 2030, which will take into account the diversity of the current industrial base in the EU and the impact of the evolution of digitization. From the perspective of competitiveness, Romania pays much attention to the consolidation of the industrial policy. In the context of achieving the objective of increasing the Union's competitiveness and of using the whole potential of the Internal Market, Romania will propose, at the level of the EU, the promotion of a new Strategy on the Internal Market adapted to the economic and technological realities after 2020. We believe that the defense industry occupies an important place in the future Multi-Annual Financial Framework," Minister Andrusca said in Brussels.