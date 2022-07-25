EconMin: Cupru Min to receive over 43 million RON for investments

The Cupru Min company will receive over 43 million RON for investments, said the Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, on Sunday, who was on a work visit to this company which is subordinated to the Ministry of Economy.

"Today we can see the results of the visit I paid to Cupru Min, 4 months ago, when I spoke with the company's leadership about the need of investments in technology, as well as about works for raising the tailings pond dam. Over 43 million RON will be allocated for these investments, which represents 50% of dividends, so that the investment projects can be carried out as quickly as possible," said Florin Spataru.

The Ministry of Economy initiated a memorandum, in accordance with the updated Government Ordinance no. 64/2011 on the distribution of profit to fully or partially state-owned national companies and domestic companies, which advocates that Cupru Min should benefit from 50 percent payments to the state budget, representing dividends from the profit made in 2021, in order to ensure its own financing source for investments and production support.

"I will promote the memorandum for the distribution of 50 percent of profits during the next Government meeting, and we will also approve the Government Decision as soon as possible so that the money can be invested in accordance with the management plan. One of the most important projects provided for in plan is raising the storage capacity of the Valea Sesei tailing pond, so that we can ensure the storage of flotation colliery spoil in order to respect environmental norms. Furthermore, I told the leadership of Cupru Min that I am waiting for them at the Ministry of Economy with a plan for exploiting colliery spoil, an essential step in an integrated exploitation process," Florin Spataru added.

The Ministry of Economy also visited the Roman galleries Mining Museum in Rosia Montana.