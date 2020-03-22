EconMin Popescu: I asked EBRD for support to quickly start post-coronavirus economic development strategy

Economy Minister Virgil Popescu announced that, together with Finance Minister Florin Citu, they have requested the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in order to quickly start a post-coronavirus economic development strategy.

"We are also thinking about what will be after this crisis passes, because I am optimistic that we will overcome the coronavirus and this crisis together, and we must know what to do after the coronavirus, because, in my opinion, the economy will probably have to be restarted, reset and adapted to the new requirements. Now we see that we are starting to work a lot from home, to use communications and we will probably have to adapt a lot in the area of communications, to have very good, very solid communications. I discussed yesterday [on Saturday] with the Finance Minister in an audio-conference with the EBRD and we've asked for support to quickly start a post-coronavirus strategy, of economic development, because I want us to be prepared when this crisis passes, to see the lines and directions in which the Romanian economy should go after this crisis," Virgil Popescu told Realitatea TV private broadcaster on Sunday.Moreover, he mentioned that together with the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister, they are working on the second wave of measures in order to be able to handle the new challenges which emerged in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.The Minister of Economy said that he would like the Romanians to understand and apply the measures that have been taken recently, "not only to scare the population," but to prevent illnesses.