EconMin Popescu: I no longer want Romanians to buy masks at prices exceeding 2 lei

One of the main concerns for the next period is that, in Romania, protective masks can be found in stores after May 15, at a price around 2 lei, Minister of the Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu declared on Tuesday at private TV broadcaster Digi 24.

"The main concern of the Ministry of Economy is that on May 15, once the state of emergency is lifted and the obligation to wear masks in enclosed spaces is enforced, one can find in Romania these protective masks in retail networks, pharmacies, where people can buy them very easily. Moreover, they should have a reasonable price. I will hold my ground and I will fight for this price to be around 2 lei, whether it is 2.20, or 2.30 or 2.50 ... it should be around 2. I don't want Romanians to buy masks with 4, 5, 6 lei as can still be currently found in certain locations. This has been one of the important issues discussed at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace]. I assure Romanians that the Ministry of Economy will succeed in achieving this goal," Popescu said.

As regards the reopening of restaurants, beer gardens, bars and cafes, the official mentioned that a decision in this respect will be made based on the evaluation of epidemiologists, the first two weeks after the lifting of the state of emergency.