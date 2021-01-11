EconMin says determinate to facilitate French investors' access to Romanian market

Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui on Monday voiced his determination to facilitate the access of French investors to the Romanian market, by speeding up the debureaucratization process and ensuring a predictable legislative framework, favourable to intra-entrepreneurial initiatives.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, Claudiu Nasui had a meeting on Monday with the ambassador of the French Republic in Bucharest, Laurence Auer.

"Discussions focused on the priorities of the new Roadmap for the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, signed in October last year. The dialogue partners agreed to continue and update this Partnership in order to strengthen relations between France and Romania and diversify bilateral cooperation at the European level," the press release said.According to the same source, Minister Claudiu Nasui appreciated the French economic presence and the interest of French companies to invest in Romania, which was also expressed by the representatives of the France-Romania Business Council of the French Business Movement (MEDEF), during the Romanian governmental officials' visit to Paris last autumn.At the same time, the two officials agreed to continue the dialogue with French investors at the headquarters of the French Embassy in Bucharest, during a meeting with the latter's representatives, to analyze concrete investment opportunities for French companies in Romania in areas of common interest.The meeting was also attended by Diana Codau, Director General of the General Directorate of Foreign Trade, Savian Boroanca, adviser to the Minister, and Pierre Lignot, Economic Adviser of the French Embassy.In the first nine months of 2020, the volume of bilateral trade was 5.64 billion euros, down 16.7pct over the same period last year, of which exports were 2.94 billion euros and imports 2.7 billion euro.The trade balance registered a surplus for Romania of 232.26 million euros, decreasing from 392.18 million euros in the same period of 2019. These decreases are due to the crisis generated by COVID-19.