EconMin Spataru: Romania needs redefinition of national policy on economic competitiveness

"Romania needs a redefinition of the national policy in the fiekd of economic competitiveness through an inclusive approach based on a synthesis of documents and public policies in the economic domain, research-development-innovation," said Minister Florin Spataru, mentioning that the 2021-2027 National Competitiveness Strategy is in public debate.According to a release of the Ministry of Economy sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, through project SIPOCA 605, conducted by the Industrial Policies and Competitiveness Directorate, the Ministry of Economy aims to develop a coherent strategy regarding the implementation and evaluation of public policies that it coordinates at the level of the institution.The objectives of the project envisage providing the Ministry of Economy with the instruments necessary to elaborate, implement and monitor the 2021-2027 National Competitiveness Strategy, implicitly the extension of the sphere of application of Romania's Economic Atlas to the area of users outside the Ministry of Economy.Furthermore, the strategy has as a target the development of capabilities of Ministry of Economy employees in the domain of public policies."The document was sent to all regional development agencies, as well as the most important owner's associations in the Romanian economy, to be consolidated with their proposals/observations," Florin Spataru mentioned.The project will run over a period of 45 months, starting with March 4, 2019 and has a value of 10,483,615.01 RON, being co-financed by the European Social Fund through the Administrative Capacity Operational Program. The deadline for sending observations is June 15. AGERPRES