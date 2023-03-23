EconMin Spataru says state aid schemes for industrial sectors are to be developed

Economy Minister Florin Spataru told a press conference on Thursday, held in Cluj, that in the future government programme endorsed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the companies of the construction materials industry will benefit from an aid of one billion RON, and those in the chemical industry, from an aid of 300 million EUR, told Agerpres.

"We are here, a wider team from the Ministry of Economy, because we want to see how the measures we have taken at the ministry, the state aid schemes, are reflected in the real economy. We had discussions with companies in the automotive area and industrial sector (...) One of the conclusions is that the state aid scheme for the manufacturing industry, 959, has a positive, major impact on economic development. And that is why, we want to continue to extend this state aid scheme," Florin Spataru stated.

He added that these aid schemes must continue, and the next government programme supported by the PSD includes a state aid scheme worth one billion RON for the development of new production capacity for the construction materials industry, as well as a 300 million EUR scheme from the budget and European funds for the chemical industry.

In a post on his Facebook page about his visit to major investors in Cluj county, minister Spataru pointed out that these state aid schemes for the industry will help reduce the trade deficit.

Minister Florin Spataru visited on Thursday several companies with Romanian and foreign capital in Cluj county. He was also scheduled to hold a debate with the local business environment, in order to promote the state aid schemes implemented by the Ministry of Economy.