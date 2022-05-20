Economic growth did not put more money in the people's pockets (PSD)

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday evening that although Romania has "the highest economic growth in Europe", this isn't visible in the people's pockets, which is why the government will have to come up with a new social package.

"As you know, immediately after we joined governing we came with a social package in January, now there is the 'Support for Romania' package 60 percent of which was rightly directed to the economy, and we have the highest growth in Europe. In other words, the government has made the best decisions in the current context. The fact that this economic growth isn't felt in the people's pockets is something else and it doesn't apply on all tiers of the economy. In other words, the government will have to come up with a new package to balance things, this struggle - particularly of low-income and middle class people - with rising prices," Ciolacu told broadcaster Romania TV.

He emphasized the need to focus on low- and middle-income earners, "so that people can bear this inflation."

"I believe that we will come up with this new package as soon as possible. (...) It is important that the decisions we make are also effective, emotional reactions are not advisable, nor is a brutal intervention in the economic system. This has to be decided after discussing with all the social partners, with the business environment," Ciolacu said.