Economy Minister: Head of Oltenia Energy Complex, Sorin Boza, dismissed due to prejudice brought to company

The Supervisory Board of the Oltenia Energy Complex decided to replace the director general of the company, Sorin Boza, due to the prejudice brought to the company and the fact that he was selected illegally, the Minister of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment, Virgil Popescu told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"Yesterday [e.n. - Monday] there was a rather long meeting of the Supervisory Board [CS] of the Oltenia Energy Complex that took all day, and there was a discussion of the report that I sent, of the Energy Minister's control body that remained definitive following the decision of the High Court of Cassation and Justice in December and I also sent them the report of the Prime Minister's control body, which I received in December, drawn up in 2018, which had not been sent to the Board until now," the minister said.According to Popescu, these controls revealed prejudices worth 600 million RON following improper management."Measures should have been taken, because the targeted period included the current leadership. The report of the Prime Minister's Control Body showed that there were also irregularities in the way the members of the Directorate were selected. Until now nobody has said anything. That a director general was not selected, but a directorate and, from that directorate, by the Supervisory Board a director general was elected, but was not chosen from the short list, but from outside it. This is referring to Mr. Sorin Boza. All of these corroborated, and the CS probably drew the conclusion it would be better to change him," the minister continued.Popescu also said he is convinced the coal energy producer will be able to pay the carbon dioxide certificates for last year, which have to be settled until April."We have that memorandum that we approved in Government with the bailout worth 1.2 million lei. We sent for opinion on the ordinance that enforces that memorandum, with a standstill clause that it enters into force upon approval by the European Commission of the state aid and we will continue with what we've established in that memorandum, that if they don't return it, it becomes restructuring aid, and some units in Craiova and Turceni will be transformed in gas units and the solar park will be carried out, that is we continue with to the provisions of the memorandum," Popescu maintained.He voiced his optimism that this aid will be approved by the European Commission and added that he will personally go to Brussels to explain that Romania's energy system cannot function without the Oltenia Energy Complex.

