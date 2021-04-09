Economy Minister Nasui signs three agreements between Romania and Hungary, in Budapest

The Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, signed three agreements between Budapest and Hungary in Budapest on Friday, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Today I am in Budapest, where I signed with Peter Szijjarto, my Hungarian counterpart, three agreements between Romania and Hungary. The first is a protocol for the operationalization of the Joint Committee, a structure through which to improve economic cooperation between Romania and Hungary. The second is the agreement for the establishment of the Romania-Hungary Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, a structure through which the Romanian and Hungarian business environment can get closer. The third is the agreement through which we will make the connection between the Satu Mare - Oar express road and the express road Mateszalka - Csenger, which will make possible a faster movement between Romania and Hungary," the official wrote on his Facebook page.

He underscored that he wants the most open relations and the generation of as many business opportunities as possible for the Romanian and Hungarian enterprises, mutually beneficial.