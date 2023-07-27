Economy Minister, US Ambassador say Romania has competitive advantages able to turn it into regional leader

The importance of exploiting Romania's potential in terms of its natural resources was discussed on Thursday at a meeting between Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Radu Oprea and Ambassador of the United States of America Kathleen Kavalec, as there are premises to convert Romania into a catalyst for the development of small modular reactors (SMR) in this area of Europe, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Ministry, the meeting was an opportunity to reaffirm the good friendly relations between the two countries, while expressing a firm commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership in order to promote economic prosperity.

" 'Romania has a number of competitive advantages that can make it a market leader in the region'. Based on this statement, agreed by both parties, the discussions focused on the importance of exploiting the potential of our country, from the perspective of the natural resources we have, including the prerequisites to turn Romania into a catalyst for the development of small modular reactors (SMR) in this area of Europe," the press release reads.

In the continuation of the dialogue, the increasing interest of American companies in investing in Romania was underlined, with the defence industry, especially the aeronautical industry, being in the forefront. In this regard, Kathleen Kavalec announced the organisation, at the end of the year, of an economic mission to Romania, which will be attended by US companies willing to explore business opportunities.

The initiative of the Embassy of the United States of America to Romania was welcomed by Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, who pledged his support in organising the event. Moreover, taking into account Romania's potential to become a logistical hub for the United States of America in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, as well as the opportunities at the Black Sea, the Romanian dignitary said that he will continue to meet with US investors who have chosen to expand their business in Romania, while also considering the possibility of an official visit overseas for the same purpose.

Among other topics addressed during the discussion there were Romania's projects for the digitisation of its activities, with emphasis on the simplification of administrative procedures in order to obtain efficient results, as well as the accession of our country to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, a process that benefits from the support of the United States of America.

In conclusion, Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea presented the US Ambassador with a symbolic gift - the book "Parents and Children," authored by Sofia Nadejde, regarded as a "soldier of women's emancipation."