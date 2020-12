"Educated Romania" programme is the only project with a vision, says EduMin Cimpeanu

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Thursday stated that the "Educated Romania" programme is "the only project with a vision" that offers an overview "of what we want from the Romanian education system."

"The "Educated Romania" programme is the only country project, the only project with a vision, which offers an overview of what we want from the Romanian education system, knowing that without education we cannot have either health, and we see well in the period we are going through, or prosperity, security, we cannot have anything without education. This is the only project with a vision,", Cîmpeanu told Digi 24 private television channel.