Education draft laws, adopted by Gov't to be debated in Parliament as a matter of urgency (minister)

The draft education laws were approved at Wednesday's Government meeting and will be sent to Parliament for debate and adoption as a matter of urgency, Education minister Ligia Deca announced.

"We have received all the opinions, we have integrated the points of view coming from the experts of all the ministries that have a say in what the educational process means, they have been presented in today's Government meeting and we are at the moment when their form agreed in the Government goes for parliamentary debate. An emergency procedure has been approved, so that in Parliament we can have the discussion with the joint education committees. We are thus entering a new dynamic and I am glad that we can debate with the members of Parliament, so that, as soon as possible, we can begin, we can start the reforms so necessary for the education system," said Ligia Deca, in a briefing at the Victoria Palace, at the end of the government meeting.

She said that the package of laws is based on the vision generated by the Educated Romania project.

"And here, very briefly, I can refer to centering the education system on the student, stimulating the potential that each child has and accompanying the potential from early education to adulthood, to adult learning (...) increasing the quality and increasing the level of functional literacy (. ...) increasing equity, reducing dropout, everything related to desegregation and the inclusion of different children, with different particularities, in schools, so that we can benefit from this wonderful potential that Romanian children have," Ligia Deca pointed out.

The minister of Education said that the two laws also included the lessons learned as a result of the recent years' "successive crises".

"Whether we are referring to the pandemic and the digitalisation that the education system has experienced in this period and which will become a normality at school level, or to geopolitical crises, such as the war in the north of the country, which teaches us to focus on resilience, media literacy, combating fake news, on critical thinking and more technical but very necessary topics such as cyber security," Ligia Deca said.