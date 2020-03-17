Education Minister Anisie: Freezing the school year was never an option

The Ministry of Education and Research debunked on Tuesday rumors about the possible freezing of the 2019 - 2020 school year due to the declaration of the state of emergency.

Education Minister Monica Anisie said in a press release that the pupils and students will not have to repeat the school or university year.

"Regardless of the current situation, I urge the parents, teaching staff, pupils and students to inform themselves only from official sources and disregard the fake news that has invaded the online space. At the same time, we must prove calm and responsibility and I assure you that the measures we will take will be such as to support the pupils and students. Freezing the school year has never been an option! The pupils and students will not repeat the school or university year," Anisie said.

The EduMin added that she understands the concerns of those who will take the national exams this year.

"I assure you that at this moment the Ministry of Education and Research is working on a set of clear and efficient measures that will be officially made public in the shortest time. For the time being, we must act responsibly, show solidarity and continue learning from home," Monica Anisie said.