Education Minister Monica Anisie elected PNL district 2 Chairperson

Minister of Education Monica Anisie on Sunday evening got elected head of the PNL (National Liberal Party) organisation in district 2 of the Capital City Bucharest.

Monica Anisie has been acting as interim chairperson of this organisation since July last year, when interim leaders were appointed to the organisations in all the districts of the Capital.

Attending the election of the Coordinating Committee of the PNL organisation in district 2 was also PM Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu