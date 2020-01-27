Education minister on International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Owning up to history is our responsibility

Education minister Monica Anisie says that educational programs to raise awareness of the Holocaust horrors are necessary to enhance youth sensitivity to this subject, because they must grow in the spirit of tolerance.

"I consider it is our responsibility to own up to history, to pay homage and keep alive the memory of those victims, but especially to continue to educate the new generations in the spirit of democracy and fundamental rights and freedoms. Through educational programs for raising awareness of the horrors of those times, and also by my own example, I want us to continue raising youth awareness of this subject. 75 years later and in today's international context, our children must grow in the spirit of tolerance and continue the actions aimed at the combat of anti-Semitism, discrimination and racism," Anisie wrote on Facebook. "In these moments of reflection, it seems important to me that we acknowledge the unprecedented historical tragedy of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of 6 million Jews and of another approximately 11 million people of other nationalities," says the Education minister.The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed every year on January 27, according to the UN General Assembly's resolution 60/7 of November 1, 2005 that designated it as the day for the international commemoration of the Holocaust, to mark the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in Poland on January 27, 1945.

AGERPRES