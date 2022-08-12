Education Ministry approves proposals of Romanian Alliance of Universities of Technology to improve Higher Education draft law

Most of the proposals of the Romanian Alliance of Universities of Technology (ARUT) developed in order to improve the Educated Romania Higher Education draft law were approved following a meeting held on Friday with Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The proposals aim to strengthen university autonomy, elements related to the functioning and organization of higher education institutions and university study programs, to boost equity and access in university education, to provide qualified human resources in the field of sciences and engineering.

Among the approved proposals are: the establishment of the National Program for Education in the field of Science, Engineering and Technology and Mathematics PN-STIM, with the aim of stimulating young people to participate in university study programs in related fields, which will be supported by increasing scholarships and budgetary allowances per student; supporting students to get involved in volunteer programs; organising short-term study programs as a cycle of university studies, and recognising student status for students enrolled in such programs; clarifying the fields of university studies in which the scientific and professional doctorate studies are organized; making more flexible the framework for hiring human resources and financing the various types of projects carried out by higher education institutions.

According to the cited press release, ARUT aims to ensure that all higher education institution, as well as the branches of university studies, in various structures and advisory committees of the Ministry of Education are represented, without introducing the criterion of the number of teaching staff.

"As regards the field of pre-university education, the Ministry of Education particularly appreciated ARUT's proposals on the expansion of the National Education Program in the field of Science, Engineering and Technology and Mathematics, which aims at the development of extracurricular programs, the professional training of the teaching staff, the equipment of laboratories, the involvement of economic operators in the development of some programs, awareness campaigns regarding the importance of these areas," states the cited source.

ARUT expresses its support for the project of the Educated Romania Higher Education draft law and appreciates the openness of the leadership of the Ministry of Education regarding the submitted amendment and addition proposals, the press release also states. AGERPRES