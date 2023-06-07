Education Ministry says its data on strikers come from school inspectorates' reports.

The Ministry of Education said on Tuesday evening that the data it made public regarding the pre-university education staff participating in the strike that started on May 22 came from centralising the reports of the county school inspectorates and the Bucharest school inspectorate drawn on reports submitted by schools, told Agerpres.

"The percentage reported by the Ministry of Education today is computed against the total staff, the total pre-university education staff, not against the total number of union members. The Ministry of Education requested and centralised, during this period, statistical information regarding the entire school staff for an overview of the dynamics in the system, amidst the protests of the pre-university education staff ," according to an official statement of the ministry.

More than 15,000 education workers, including 10,000 teaching staff, have ended their strike after the passage of an ordinance providing for pay increases, Education Minister Ligia Deca told a news conference on Tuesday.

According to her, there are over 1,000 educational establishments nationwide where not a single person is on strike.

Deca said that negotiations with the trade union federations will resume the next day.