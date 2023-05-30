Education unionists continue protest at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

The education trade unionists who have been protesting on Tuesday, from 11:00 in Victoriei Square, arrived at Cotroceni Presidential Palace around 14:30.

The union leaders requested the urgent intervention of President Klaus Iohannis, after the two sides failed to agree on a solution to the conflict at Tuesday's meeting with government representatives.

"The protest actions continue. Our colleagues are the only ones who will decide when to suspend these actions. The President has a major role. If he wants to de-escalate the situation in the system he will have to intervene as a matter of urgency. It is his role as a mediator," 'Spiru Haret' Education Trade Unions Federation head Marius Nistor pointed out at the Victoria Palace.

The trade unionists demand 20% salary increases while the authorities' offer envisages bonuses of 4,000 lei for teaching staff and 1,500 lei for non-teaching staff.

President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he would welcome the education trade unionists for talks.

The general strike in education began on Monday, May 22. AGERPRES