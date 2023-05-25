Education unions demand 25 pct pay rise

Education unions demanded a 25 percent pay rise and a regulatory act guaranteeing that a beginner's pay shall be the equivalent to the national average gross salary, president of the "Spiru Haret" Education Unions Federation Marius Nistor announced on Thursday.

"Today we presented the government our resolute position: a 25 percent pay rise. They are free to do all the necessary calculations and, of course, to produce the regulatory act guaranteeing that the salary of a beginner shall the equivalent of the national average gross salary and will be taken into account in the future single pay law. We have presented our position. They are now to look into the matter and come up with an answer," Nistor said at the end of a new round of dialogue initiated by the government.

The trade unionists reiterated that the general strike in education will continue.