 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EduMin Andronescu: By future law technical high schools turn into dual technical ones

ecaterina andronescu

The National Education minister Ecaterina Andronescu on Tuesday said in central Targu Mures that in the near future the ministry will focus on turning all vocational schools into dual vocational ones and that by the future Education Law the technical high schools are to be turned into dual technical high schools.

"And, why not, we'll try to even organise a dual higher education form, with a higher accent on the practical tuition, on various levels," Ecaterina Andronescu told the media.

The minister also said that during her meeting with several school principals of the Mures County, the variant of a separate Baccalaureate exam was approached, in order to make the education system more flexible.

"We cannot follow one single route for everybody, we shall establish separate professionalization routes in particular after the 8th grade," Ecaterina Andronescu specified.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.