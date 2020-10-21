The "Bonn Declaration" is an important step in strengthening cooperation in the European Research Area, Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday, adding that she encourages research in Romania to take advantage of all the opportunities offered by the European Union's Framework Program for research and innovation, "the main tool for strengthening excellence in these areas."

"I appreciated the European dialogue organized under the auspices of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and the 'Bonn Declaration' is an important step in strengthening cooperation in the European Research Area. I encourage Romanian research to take advantage of all opportunities offered by the EU's Framework Program for research and innovation, the main tool for consolidating excellence in these fields," said Monica Cristina Anisie, according to a press release of the Education and Research Ministry (MEC).The Secretary of State for Research in the Ministry of Education and Research, Dragos Ciuparu, stated that Romania supports the "new orientation" towards a European Research Area (ERA), based on creativity, connectivity and inclusion, aiming to lay the foundations for research excellence in all member states."Romania supports the new orientation towards a European Research Area, based on creativity, connectivity and inclusion, with the aim of laying the foundations for research excellence in all member states. The ERA must make better use of the EU Framework Program for research and innovation, it must become the framework for an efficient and coherent European research and innovation system that works for the benefit of the people and respects European values and principles, such as freedom of science and the application of high ethical standards," said Dragos Ciuparu, according to the same statement.On Tuesday, under the auspices of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Conference of European Union Research Ministers on the European Research Area (ERA) took place in Bonn.On this occasion, the research ministers were invited to sign the "Bonn Declaration on Freedom of Scientific Research - A Common Core Principle of the European Research Area and its International Partners, an initiative with a base role in European values and of international cooperation at EU level.Romania has signed the "Bonn Declaration," a joint statement by European Union research ministers on freedom of science."The current context has shown how important science, research and innovation are for society. From the perspective of the European Commission communication on the future of research and innovation and of the European Research Area (ERA), the European Union wants to set a new direction for the development of the European research space in a more dynamic and resilient way," the MEC says.