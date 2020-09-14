EduMin Anisie: I wouldn't call it a failure, we are facing a difficult situation

We are facing a difficult situation, we are facing a situation where someone can get sick at any time or we can have an epidemiological situation at any time, Minister of Education Monica Anisie stated on Sunday, which is why this is not bad management of the beginning of the school year situation, but this is a situation where things can change overnight.

"I wouldn't speak of a failure - I would say that this is a difficult situation we are facing, a situation where someone can get sick at any time or we can have an epidemiological situation at any time, even tomorrow. So schools need to inform the Public Health Directorate of each and every case of infection, and this public authority will then carry an epidemiological investigation and we will know what scenario can the respective school adopt," Anisie told a press conference.She also asked the media to keep calm, for it's very important we all keep calm right now, and said everybody should "join hands so that education must continue.""We only have punctual situations. Only some of the schools have adopted the red scenario today, the others are the same. And the respective units know what to do, because they had a meeting of the school board, which includes pupils, parents, the local public authority representatives and teachers - they all know what they asked for, what they proposed, what scenario they asked from the School Inspectorate and the DSP," specified the Minister of Education.