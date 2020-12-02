EduMin Anisie, League of Romanian Students Abroad sign agreement to promote Romania's image

Romania's Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie and Chairman of the League of Romanian Students Abroad (LSRS) Robert Stredie signed on Wednesday a collaboration agreement whose main objective is to promote Romania's image overseas.

According to a press statement released by the Education Ministry (MEC), the joint actions under the agreement are designed to raise awareness and understanding of what it means to study abroad for high school students.

"In time, the League of Romanian Students Abroad has carried out an activity of 'ambassador sui generis' of Romania both in the overseas Romanian communities and among the foreign citizens with whom they interacted. Through its members, students at prestigious universities from all over the world, this association has done immense services to both the country and our education system, promoting a different image of Romania, an image of an educated Romania. Moreover, by returning home, many of them, through the shared knowledge and expertise, are lending a helping hand to the development of the Romanian society. I am very happy that we have such partners, and under this partnership we will be able to establish a collaboration based on respect and continuity," Anisie is quoted as saying in the statement.According to Stredie, in the agreement, LSRS undertakes to use the expertise, the experience gained abroad, for the development of future directions of collaboration."By signing this agreement, we want to convey that supporting education in Romania was and is a growing priority for our community. At the same time, the agreement comes in continuation of a collaborative relationship already begun between MEC and LSRS. Following the successful model of the collaboration relationship of our friends from ANSA (Association of Norwegian Students Abroad) with the Norwegian Ministry of Education, we want the League of Romanian Students Abroad to be a priority for MEC in the future," he said.MEC says that an element that will be promoted by the LSRS community is the "excellence / image of Romanian universities."Anisie and LSRS leaders will have an annual meeting in order to evaluate the progress reports.In order to identify and implement joint projects with an impact on Romania's image, as well as on education and research, a working group is set up which meetings will be held quarterly or whenever deemed appropriate. The group will include, alongside MEC and LSRS, representatives of the National Council of Rectors, and the list of members may be supplemented with representatives of other institutions with a role in the area, with the agreement of the parties.