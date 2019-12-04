EduMin Anisie to make sure functional literacy receives proper attention

Romania's Education Minister Monica Anisie said on Wednesday that next week she would hold a working meeting on functional literacy.

"Next week I will hold a meeting with all those who want to actively participate in the decision-making, a working meeting on the matter of functional literacy, exactly what PISA [Programme for International Student Assessment] tests measure. And so we focus responsibly on the concrete measures to bridge the gap between rural and urban literacy, between the theoretical and the technological aspects. As regards the preparation of the curriculum plans that we have to make in a very short time, I will make sure that integrated learning that has to do with daily life receives proper attention,' said Anisie.

According to the official, the results of the PISA 2018 test show that the teaching / assessment mode could not be transformed so that the Romanian children have the ability to adapt, solve and understand any life situation using acquired knowledge.

"Although there have been such results in previous assessments, the Ministry of Education has not done anything for the preparatory assessments of the second, fourth and sixth grades to be accepted, understood and especially used by children, parents and teachers. At the same time, the Ministry of Education did not approach in any way practical learning and transdisciplinary approaches, which in fact are what PISA assesses; all it did was posting on its website a training booklet. It is clear that many of the educational players have not seen this booklet, do not know what is in it, and in this way the system has failed to react the way it should," said Anisie.

In her opinion, the introduction of the master's degree in didactics is a priority that cannot be delayed.