EduMin Anisie: We must continue learning in any conditions, we must adapt

Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie said on Monday that learning must continue in all conditions and advised teachers to guide children, but "take care of their souls as well", according to Agerpres.

"All of us, we, the teachers, have dedicated our lives to these children whose future we must shape. (...) Stay healthy and take care from now on as well not only to teach them, to guide our students, but also take care of their souls. (...) We are still going through a difficult period, but we have to adapt. (...) I believe it is very important for all of us to realize that we have to adapt, that we have to be with the children, that we have to continue learning in all conditions. I know, there have been hard times that we have been through from March 11 to the present," said Anisie, during an event organized on the occasion of the International Education Day.

According to her, the objectives of the Ministry of Education and Research such as closing the last school year, but also the carrying out of the national exams were met.

For his part, Sorin Costreie, a state councilor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, advised teachers not to "limit" themselves to the contents of the subjects they teach, as the "formative" part is more important than the "informative" part.

"We have forgotten that beyond masks, disinfectants and distancing, education is about learning and that learning is adaptation and that the virtual is the new reality. So we have to adapt and teach our pupils and students, but online and offline, as the case may be, and remember that education is for people and about people. Don't forget the human and the natural in us! Do not destroy, but nurture the wonder and enthusiasm of our children. Do not limit yourselves to the contents of the subjects you teach! Take them as collegial advice, a whole human being is more important than a human being full of information. (...) The formative part is more important than the informative one," reads his message.