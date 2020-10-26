 
     
EduMin Anisie withdraws accreditation of doctoral School from "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Monica Anisie

Education Minister Monica Anisie announced on Monday that she had signed an order withdrawing the accreditation of the doctoral School from the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy in Bucharest, according to AGERPRES.

Anisie specified that the decision was taken following a report of the University Ethics and Management Council.

"Following the report of the University Ethics and Management Council, I made a ministerial order withdrawing the accreditation of the doctoral School from the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' Police Academy in Bucharest," the education minister informed.

Monica Anisie participates at the University Central Library in launching the public consultation process for the drawing up the Strategy on the digitization of Education.

