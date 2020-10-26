Education Minister Monica Anisie announced on Monday that she had signed an order withdrawing the accreditation of the doctoral School from the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy in Bucharest, according to AGERPRES.

Anisie specified that the decision was taken following a report of the University Ethics and Management Council.

"Following the report of the University Ethics and Management Council, I made a ministerial order withdrawing the accreditation of the doctoral School from the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' Police Academy in Bucharest," the education minister informed.

