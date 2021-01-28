EduMin Cimpeanu: According to estimates, more than 65,000 pupils not able to complete first semester

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Thursday stated that, according to estimates, more than 65,000 students are facing the possibility of not being able to complete their school record for the first semester.

"We have a series of data that are not in perfect harmony. The latest reports show us more than 65,000 pupils, an estimate, I must insist on it, are facing the risk of not being able to complete their school record for the first semester. Which is, of course, not their fault, but there were other factors that prevented them from participating in the education process. Also, there are 280,000 pupils, according to the reports we've been receiving, who say that they had difficulties in accessing Internet or they couldn't get proper equipment to be able to access Internet," said Cimpeanu, at the round table "How do we start school?," organized by Save the Children Romania.

According to him, the problems signaled by these 280,000 pupils appear after there were 230,000 pupils who said they did not have access to equipment or technology in April last year. The Ministry of Education bought 250,000 tablets back then, and the problem should have been solved, especially since the local authorities and other entities supported the process of endowment with IT equipment as well," said Cimpeanu.The Ministry of Education will receive, on February 4, through the ROSE project, 60,000 laptops, while they are also ongoing agreements made for the acquisition of video cameras and interactive whiteboards, Cimpeanu informed.During the debate, which was attended by school masters and teachers from all over the country, representatives of the National Council of Students, medical specialists and representatives of the local authorities, Sorin Cimpeanu reiterated the desire of the Ministry to reopen the schools in physical format, with all the measures meant to protect the children and teaching staff's health to be observed.