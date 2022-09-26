EduMin Cimpeanu: Functioning conditions of schools to be ensured in cold season; initiatives to reduce temperature not justified

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, states that the functioning conditions of schools will be ensured during the cold season and the Government will ensure the payment of price differences for any possible fluctuation in the cost of energy, adding that there is no justification for any "isolated initiatives" taken at the local level to reduce the temperature in the educational units, told Agerpres.

"The operating conditions of schools will be ensured during the cold season. I summoned today, in Bucharest, all the general school inspectors from all the counties of Romania to communicate clear instructions regarding the conditions ensured in all the schools in the country during the cold season. The Government ensures the payment of price differences for any possible fluctuation in the cost of energy," Cimpeanu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the minister, there is no justification "in any form" for approaches such as "isolated initiatives", at the local level, which want to include reducing the temperature in schools or even moving to online education system.

"All county school inspectorates will liaise with local authorities to ensure compliance with the right to education. These steps will be carried out in coordination with the prefectures," the minister also said.

Sorin Cimpeanu recalled that the draft Education Law "Educated Romania" provides for a fourfold increase in the standard cost for material expenses that cover energy expenses.

"Along with the provision of student transport, the system of school scholarships and the extension of the Hot Meal program, ensuring the functioning of schools is a major concern of the Romanian Government," stated the representative of the Ministry of Education.