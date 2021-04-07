EduMin Cimpeanu: There are currently no occupational standards in Romania for cybersecurity specialists

Standards for occupations such as cybersecurity specialist or virtual identity protection specialist do not currently exist, but there are standards for occupations such as film developer or printer, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told an event on Wednesday dedicated to the future of education and the labour market, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Mainly the universities (...) but also vocational high schools, non-university tertiary education colleges, must have an appropriate training offer. Then such training is completed with some qualifications that are also in the province of the Education Ministry, through the National Qualifications Agency. And then these qualifications must match occupational standards managed by the Labour Ministry. I would like to tell you that (...) there are currently no occupational standards for the cybersecurity specialists, there are no such standards for surface haptics engineers, or virtual identity protection specialist; there are no occupational standards for any of these things, occupational standards that must be developed with you [employers]. But there are - I would like to think not for a long time - the occupation of log steamer; it may sound funny, but it's the job by which the wood used to get moistened. There is also the job of film developer, harder in demand these days, or the classic printer job - again, harder in demand. And I see the involvement of employers in all these three stages, both in the offer of the education system, and in the qualifications and in occupational standards," said Cimpeanu.

He added that school curricula must be adjusted to meet the demand of employers.

"The education system should have mechanisms to monitor the demands of employers, to anticipate, together with employers, these training demands. (...) These training programmes must be well-adapted. The curriculum, at the decision of schools, must constitute a higher percentage of the total hours of classes. The curriculum, at the decision of the school, taking into account local specifics, can be adapted more easily, can become more flexible in relation to the demands of employers," said Cimpeanu.