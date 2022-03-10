EduMin Cimpeanu: Ukrainian refugees will benefit from scholarships as Romanian students do; professors, too

Ukrainian students taking refuge in Romania will benefit from scholarships under the same conditions as Romanian students, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, told a press conference on Thursday.

"We are preparing a draft government decision by which the Ukrainian refugees - of Ukrainian citizenship - can benefit from scholarships under the same conditions as Romanian students," said Cimpeanu.

At the same time, there is a programme that manages university exchanges, through which Romanian higher education institutions can receive refugee teachers from Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The scholarships that the Ministry of Education grants in this situation are scholarships that I appreciate to be generous. It is about 590 euros per month for those who hold the title of professor, 390 euros per month for those who hold the title of associate professor obtained in a university in Ukraine, 360 euros for those who hold the title of lecturer and 330 euros per month those who hold the title of university assistant," specified Sorin Cimpeanu.

Cimpeanu also stated that a joint order of the Ministers of Education, Health and Family is also in progress, which will regulate the procedure applicable to minors from Ukraine who are not accompanied by their parents.