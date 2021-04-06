EduMin Cimpeanu: 'Vaccination and testing for learning' campaign starts nationwide Wednesday

The Ministry of Education will start an information campaign entitled "Vaccination and testing for learning" starting Wednesday, Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday.

"I want to announce for the first time that the Ministry of Education has launched a campaign called 'Vaccination and Testing for Learning,' a campaign that has partners the education unions, the National Council of Pupils and the Federation of Parents' Associations, in which the five state secretaries in the Ministry of Education will be present in each county, a small nucleus with physical presence consisting of the management of the inspectorates, local authorities, with the inspectorate to ensure the online participation of all the managing staff of the schools and kindergartens in this county," Cimpeanu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster, agerpres.ro confirms.

He specified that the program is carried out with the support of the Health Ministry.