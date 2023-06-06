EduMin Deca, after meeting with unions: In order to remain on track, we must meet in the middle.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, voiced her conviction, on Tuesday, after the meeting with trade unionists in education, representatives of students and parents, that they understood "very well" the importance of maintaining the announced calendar for the national exams, told Agerpres.

"I expect that, as the exam date approaches, there will be this preoccupation of the teaching staff for the students who are already in a stressful situation. (...) and they will come to support their own students. All the signals that we have had, both in today's discussion and in terms of the strike being called off, are that we are getting closer to holding the exams on the announced timetable. But if we are not at that point by the end of this week, there are measures that the Ministry of Education can take to reduce the risk to students. But we need to understand that for things to stay on track we need to meet in the middle, we need to get to a point where we all put students first. (...) I am convinced that all those present at the meeting understood very well the importance of maintaining the announced timetable for the national exams," Deca said at a press conference.

The minister stated that the dialogue with the trade unions will continue, with the first meeting on the Collective Labor Agreement to take place on Wednesday.

"We were in the ministry every day, we thought about options, we kept in touch with the union leaders and we will continue to do so. I said that they [unionists - ed. n] also expressed their concern for the students. (...) Discussions on the Collective Labor Agreement will resume tomorrow," the minister said.