EduMin Deca: Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be subject in Baccalaureate exam

Correctional schools are not a solution, and Religion can be a subject in the Baccalaureate exam, these are the preliminary conclusions sent on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, at the end of marathon debates at the Education Committee of the Chamber Deputies, attended by representatives of religious denominations, teachers and school inspectors.

"It was also discussed this afternoon what the practical, pragmatic measures can be for combating violence in schools. It was agreed, including here, that expulsion without the right to re-enroll or so-called correctional schools are not solutions to solve the causes of the problems. We discussed other types of solutions that could help, including multi-disciplinary teams, including concrete measures of reflection rooms, help, psychological counseling, working with the family", explained the education minister, at the end of the discussions.

Religion can be a subject in the Baccalaureate exam, but it must be decided which test could include this discipline, if it is an additional test, if another test should be eliminated, said Deca.

In relation to gender diversity, the minister said that "there is no paragraph that refers to gender diversity, but there is the definition of diversity in Education that talks about promoting tolerant attitudes and making children's diversity fruitful".

Finally, regarding aggressive teachers, the education minister recalled that an immediate measure introduced in the Law on Pre-University Education is that those teaching staff who are under disciplinary investigation or have a pending trial for school violence will no longer teach in class, will no longer get in touch with the students, going on to carry out administrative or other activities in the school.AGERPRES