Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

EduMin Deca: Education is the only long-term sustainable way to stop antisemitic incidents

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

Education is the only long-term sustainable way in which anti-Semitic incidents can be stopped, according to Education Minister Ligia Deca.

She says that the resurgence of and anti-Semitic incidents and rhetoric in the European Union, in the United States and around the world is reminiscent of some of the "darkest" periods in history and is "against the standards" of a democratic society.

"I had the honour to be invited to the round table 'Remembrance and Memory Tools to Stem the Surge in Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial,' hosted by Andrei Muraru, ambassador of Romania to the United States of America, with the participation of representatives of the American Congress and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Washington. The resurgence of anti-Semitic incidents and rhetoric in the European Union, in the United States and throughout the world reminds us of some of the darkest periods in history and is contrary to the standards of a democratic society. Education is the only long-term sustainable way in which we can stop anti-Semitic incidents, and I was glad I was able to reconfirm Romania's commitment to education to prevent and combat anti-Semitism," Deca wrote in a social media post on Friday.

She believes that it is important for young people to know historical facts, and especially to defend themselves from hate speech and false messages.

In her view, all forms of oppression must be condemned.

Deca visited the US February 12-15.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.