EduMin Deca: Education is the only long-term sustainable way to stop antisemitic incidents

Education is the only long-term sustainable way in which anti-Semitic incidents can be stopped, according to Education Minister Ligia Deca.

She says that the resurgence of and anti-Semitic incidents and rhetoric in the European Union, in the United States and around the world is reminiscent of some of the "darkest" periods in history and is "against the standards" of a democratic society.

"I had the honour to be invited to the round table 'Remembrance and Memory Tools to Stem the Surge in Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial,' hosted by Andrei Muraru, ambassador of Romania to the United States of America, with the participation of representatives of the American Congress and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Washington. The resurgence of anti-Semitic incidents and rhetoric in the European Union, in the United States and throughout the world reminds us of some of the darkest periods in history and is contrary to the standards of a democratic society. Education is the only long-term sustainable way in which we can stop anti-Semitic incidents, and I was glad I was able to reconfirm Romania's commitment to education to prevent and combat anti-Semitism," Deca wrote in a social media post on Friday.

She believes that it is important for young people to know historical facts, and especially to defend themselves from hate speech and false messages.

In her view, all forms of oppression must be condemned.

Deca visited the US February 12-15.