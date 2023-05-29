EduMin Deca: If conflict extends, there is the possibility of extending courses, rescheduling calendar of national exams.

No student will be left with an unfinished school situation and no student in the 8th or 12th grade will be left without the possibility of taking the exams, either the National Assessment or the Baccalaureate exam, Education Minister Ligia Deca announced on Monday, mentioning that, if the strike continues, there is the possibility of extending classes and rescheduling the assessment calendar, told Agerpres.

"At this moment, we are not in a position to delay in any way the announced examination calendar. The only thing we have done is to postpone the unfolding of the assessment for 6th grade, that systemic assessment.(...) As far as the national exams are concerned, again, at this moment the calendar stands. The registration period for the Baccalaureate exam started today and continues until June 7. So there is enough time. And in the education units which have the human resources necessary to carry out this activity of registration for the Baccalaureate exam, this process is taking place," Deca said in a joint statement with Labour Minister Marius Budai, after consultations with the unions in Education.

The Education minister said that everyone wants the strike to end.

The minister said that if the strike continues, there is a possibility of extending courses and rescheduling the assessment calendar.

Asked about those who want to enroll to universities abroad, Deca said: "University applications are made after taking the Baccalaureate exam."

"At the moment, the Baccalaureate calendar remains as announced. If there are any extensions, we will contact our counterparts in other countries in order to explain the situation and try to help those who need extra time to submit the necessary documents," the minister added.

She sent a message to the teaching staff.

"We want them to have the financial support to do their job, as their vocation demands and as we all need and that we, at the Education Ministry, will make every effort to be there for them. I would also like to convey to them that, as they know, we are also making efforts to return to the classrooms and resume the educational process as soon as possible and we are convinced that they want the same. (...) We want all the investments being made in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to bear fruit as soon as possible. We are talking about more than 1 billion in classroom equipment, science labs, laboratories, workshops, we are talking about dual education campuses, we are talking about the digitization of universities. We are convinced that the new school and university year will start on a completely different basis, perhaps even on other salary basis," Ligia Deca added.