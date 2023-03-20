EduMin Deca: United Arab Emirates - a model of good practices in education for sustainable development

The United Arab Emirates is to Romania a model of good practices in many fields, including education for sustainable development, Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Monday, who, together with her Emirati counterpart Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, signed a memorandum of understanding under which foundations were laid for the development of the pre-university and higher education systems.

"The two countries will co-operate and exchange experience in several key fields of education. On this occasion, I issued an invitation to Minister Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi to pay an official visit to Romania. The United Arab Emirates is to Romania a model of good practices in many fields, including in education for sustainable development. I will get involved in any approach that brings added value to the Romanian education system and that will improve the training area for young people in essential fields," Deca, who was part of a retinue accompanying Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on an official visit to the UAE, wrote in a social media post.

Memorandums of understanding were also signed in the areas of digital transformation, green transition and energy, told Agerpres.

A trip to Masdar City, near Abu Dhabi, was also organised, a city recognised for projects dedicated to renewable energy and for innovations in the field of urban development.

"The importance of co-operation for increasing the quality of education was emphasised, and the possibility of developing joint projects was also discussed. Such initiatives will definitely generate new investment in education. Later, together with Minister of Research Sebastian Burduja, I visited the centre of skills certification for the workforce in Abu Dhabi. There, we were presented with solutions to address the workforce crisis, and we will analyse new ways of co-operation. At the same time, we were welcomed at the Presidential Palace by His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates and the leader of the Abu Dhabi emirate," added Deca.