Eight physicians resign, over 80 medical staff on medical leave at Arad Emergency Clinical County Hospital

Eight physicians with the Arad Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU) have resigned, announcing they want to retire, while over 80 medical staff left on medical leave in the past days.

The SCJU Arad management on Tuesday presented the staff situation available in this period, saying that 6 medical doctors with the ICU and two from other sections have chosen to leave. On the other hand, 83 employees: physicians, nurses, orderlies, stretcher-bearers, medical receptionists went into medical leave, as of 23 March.

"The SCJU Arad counts for 305 physicians, 985 nurses, 387 orderlies, 64 stretcher-bearers. In order to cope with a number of patients infected with coronavirus, the SCJU Arad decided to hire medical personnel for a 6-month period. So far, the SCJU Arad has hired 20 medical doctors, 19 nurses and 4 auxiliary persons," the release adds.