Eight proposed ambassadors heard by specialized committees on Wednesday

Eight people proposed to be appointed as Romania's ambassadors abroad will be heard on Wednesday by the joint committees for foreign affairs and Romanian communities abroad, from the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

It is about Stefan-Alexandru Tinca, proposed as ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Radu-Catalin Mardare - proposed for the Lebanese Republic, Silvia Davidoiu - for the Republic of Serbia; Gabriel-Catalin Sopanda - proposed for Hungary and Dan Petre - proposed for the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Paraguay.Radu-Gabriel Safta, the proposed ambassador to Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Kiribati, the Republic of Fiji, the Solomon Islands, the Republic of Vanuatu, the independent state of Samoa, Tuvalu and the Republic of Nauru, Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, proposed for the United Mexican States, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic of El Salvador, the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Guatemala and the Republic of Honduras will also be heard by the parliamentary committees very soon.Nicolae Nastase is proposed to be the Ambassador to Senegal, the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of Mali, the Republic of Ivory Coast, the Republic of Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Guinea Bissau.