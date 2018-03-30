Eight Romanians reported slightly injured in Budapest airport accident

Eight Romanian citizens were injured in a Sunday accident at the Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Budapest, where two passenger minibuses were involved.

''The Embassy of Romania in Budapest is paying attention to the accident at the Ferenc Liszt international airport in Budapest, in which two minibuses transporting passengers, including Romanian citizens, were involved. The diplomatic mission has taken steps with the local authorities in order to obtain additional information," reads a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE).According to data so far, the accident left eight Romanian citizens slightly injured. They received medical attention at the scene. Of these, two were rushed to a nearby medical facility for additional checks. At present, only one Romanian citizen is still hospitalised for specialist treatment, according to MAE.The Romanian Embassy in Hungary is monitoring the situation, keeping in touch with local authorities and the hospital, ready to provide consular assistance upon requests, MAE says.

AGERPRES .