ELCEN: Gabriela Firea lies and misinforms about supply of hot water in the Capital

Gabriela Firea continues to misinform and lie to the public opinion in order to hide the inability to manage the district heating in Bucharest and the disaster she finalized during her term, the electricity and heat producer ELCEN representatives maintain, in a press release sent to Agerpres on Tuesday.

ELCEN's point of view comes a day after Firea stated that the Government intentionally stopped the hot water throughout the campaign and pre-campaign period in order for the population to become hostile towards her. She also pointed out that although the heating agent is produced by CET (Thermal Electrical Plant) heating plants, they belong to the Government.

"We would like to specify from the beginning that any form of hostility of the population towards the Bucharest City Hall during Gabriela Firea's term regarding the lack of hot water is in fact due to the total disinterest that she, together with her team, showed in the 4 years of office with regard to district heating in Bucharest, preferring to spend public money on anything other than for the modernization of networks in a serious technical condition. Huge expenses invested in the image of Gabriela Firea to the detriment of investment, the inability to attract non-reimbursable European funds essential for the modernization of the networks, as well as the repeated non-observance of the payment obligations for the delivered thermal energy are the causes of the manifestation of the public opinion's hostility towards this disastrous mandate for Bucharest," say the ELCEN officials.

ELCEN specifies that, at present, it supplies the thermal agent at optimal operating parameters according to the requirements of Termoenergetica.

"Also during the period indicated by Gabriela Firea in yesterday's false statement, the ELCEN CETs in operation provided thermal agent within appropriate parameters, in accordance with the contractual daily order of Termoenergetica. The veracity of the information transmitted can be easily verified at the ELCEN Dispatch Office," mentions the release.

On the other hand, the utility company assures the inhabitants of the Capital connected to the central heating system that, despite the disastrous technical condition of the district heating pipes, determined by the lack of investments, the company makes all necessary efforts to supply the heating agent in optimal conditions to Termoenergetica.

"Gabriela Firea has always shown disinterest in the critical infrastructure of the Capital by failing to meet the obligations assumed by PMB [the Bucharest City Hall], condemning RADET to bankruptcy, seriously endangering the thermal energy situation and compromising district heating in Bucharest. We remind in this way that Termoenergetica registers outstanding debts to ELCEN in the amount of approximately 400 million lei, a situation that endangers the supply of the thermal agent in the next cold season," warns ELCEN.