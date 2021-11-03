Eldress Nazaria remembered as 'an admirable person, with a special kindness' at Varatec Monastery

Stavrophore Nazaria Niță was commemorated on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Văratec Monastery, which she led as abbess between 1973-1995. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the nun’s blessed repose.

The memorial service was officiated by Fr. Nicolae Axentioi, dean of Neamț.

The current abbess of the monastery, Iosefina Giosanu, highlighted the fact that stavrophore Nazaria Niţă was “an example of steadfastness and labour, a good helmswoman of the monastic community on the path of salvation, harmoniously combining obedience and monastic activities with the order of monastic life in the personal cell.”

“She also maintained the typicon of the tradition of church services inherited from her predecessors. She brought to our monastery people of culture who intertwined prayer with writing, poetry with psalms during their brief stay. An admirable person, with a special kindness of her soul and especially with incredible freedom of thought, always guided by what Orthodoxy must be: faith, prayer and culture.”

The nun Nazaria Niţă led the monastery for 22 years during great trials for the Church.

She became “a symbol of monastic life, of Romanian monasticism and an authentic model of missionary nun, sent by God in times of hardship and persecution of the Orthodox Church, from the time of atheist communism,” Archbishop Ioachim of Roman and Bacău in a message marking the 20th anniversary of Eldress Nazaria’s blessed repose.

Nun Nazaria Niţă worked for several years at the representation of the Romanian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.