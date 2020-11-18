electionsRMoldova/ Maia Sandu meets Romanian Ambassador to Republic of Moldova

President-elected of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on Wednesday met Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Moldova Daniel Ionita, the Action and Solidarity Party informed.

According to the source, the new leader from Chisinau thanked the representative of the Romanian diplomacy for the firm support and the constant help offered by Romania to the Republic of Moldova.

"Romania has always been a good friend to our citizens, especially in difficult times. We are very grateful for Romania's support, including in the context of the pandemic. I thank them once again, personally, but also on behalf of the people of the Republic of Moldova, to the Romanian doctors and nurses who came to help us when the pandemic started in our country as well," said Maia Sandu.The President-elect also underscored that the Republic of Moldova is entering a new stage of foreign policy, removing the country from isolation and deepening bilateral relations to the benefit of Moldovan citizens."I really want to resume as soon as possible the projects started by our team in government in partnership with the Romanian Government, namely infrastructure projects, including in the energy field. We also need additional support to overcome the pandemic," Sandu added.She promised to make every effort to ensure that the Republic of Moldova "has an independent judiciary, cleanses itself of corrupt judges and prosecutors and starts the engines of the economy for a good life at home, learning from Romania's experience and with the support of Romanian partners."