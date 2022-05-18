Electoral Authority says 47 Romanian citizens running in local elections in Italy

A number of 47 Romanian citizens, resident in Italy, requested and received the necessary certificates to be able to register their candidacy for the local elections in this country, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the certificates issued by AEP attest to the fact that, according to the records of the Romanian authorities, the applicants have no interdiction regarding the exercise of their electoral rights, nor are they subject to a final court decision causing them to loss their electoral rights.

"We specify that, out of the 47 potential Romanian candidates in the local elections in Italy, 39 are women and 8 are men," informs the AEP.

AGERPRES.