Electrolux Satu Mare strike enters tenth week

The roughly 400 union workers of the Satu Mare-based Electrolux plant entered on Monday the 10th week of strike; the unionists announced a new round of negotiations with the plant's management.

"Today, May 6, we have a meeting scheduled with the [plant management] and hope that we will only leave when we succeed in finalising something. We are holding hopes, but we cannot tell that everything will be sorted out today. We'll do our best, we will try," Cartel Alfa Satu Mare secretary Vasile Darle told the workers gathered in front of the plant.The Electrolux strike began on March 4, for an indefinite period. The workers demand a salary increase of 350 lei, or 2 lei per hour.Electrolux has 930 workers who are covered by the collective bargaining agreement.