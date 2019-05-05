 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Electrolux Satu Mare strike enters tenth week

electrolux

The roughly 400 union workers of the Satu Mare-based Electrolux plant entered on Monday the 10th week of strike; the unionists announced a new round of negotiations with the plant's management. 


"Today, May 6, we have a meeting scheduled with the [plant management] and hope that we will only leave when we succeed in finalising something. We are holding hopes, but we cannot tell that everything will be sorted out today. We'll do our best, we will try," Cartel Alfa Satu Mare secretary Vasile Darle told the workers gathered in front of the plant. 

The Electrolux strike began on March 4, for an indefinite period. The workers demand a salary increase of 350 lei, or 2 lei per hour. 

Electrolux has 930 workers who are covered by the collective bargaining agreement.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.