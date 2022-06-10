Elena Udrea: There seems to be no justice for me in Romania or Bulgaria either

Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea, in a statement made immediately after a Bulgarian court decided to have her extradited to Romania to serve a 6-year prison sentence in the "Bute Gala" case, said that "there seems to be no justice" for her in Romania or Bulgaria either.

Udrea also told reporters on the halls of the Sofia Court of Appeal that she cannot explain to her little girl what is happening, but that she will lie to her that she cannot come home because she has something to do.

"There is seemingly no justice for me, neither in Romania, nor in Bulgaria. (...) I will come out with a message in the coming days for those who put pressure on the judges, but also for the judges who yielded to pressure. The judges have been subjected to pressure for the April 7 ruling," Udrea said as she left the courtroom, handcuffed and escorted by Bulgarian police.

Asked how she will explain her absence to her daughter, Udrea replied: "Do you think that a three-year-old child knows what is happening or that I would tell her what is going on? I will tell her a lie again, that I cannot come because I have something to do, as I have been lying her for two months now."

The Sofia Court of Appeal upheld on Friday the request of the Romanian authorities to have the former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea extradited to serve 6 years in prison in the "Bute Gala" case.

In a final ruling, the Bulgarian court ordered the enforcement of the European warrant issued against Elena Udrea and her extradition to Romania. AGERPRES