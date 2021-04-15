Eleven counties in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1,000 population; Bucharest at 5.75

As many as 12 counties in Romania are in the COVID-19 red zone, as their 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates exceed 3 cases per 1,000 population, with Ilfov County yet again at 6.64, the highest rate, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

In Bucharest, the rate fell to 5.75 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 5.87.

Also in the red zone are the counties of Cluj - 5.80; Brasov - 4.06; Hunedoara - 3.96; Timis - 3.89; Alba - 3.62; Constanta - 3.50; Arad - 3.48; Bihor - 3.27, and Sibiu - 3.13.In the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, there are 26 counties, including Galati - 2.99; Covasna - 2.96; Teleorman - 2.89, and Valcea - 2.80.There are five counties in the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population: Suceava - 0.89; Gorj - 1.04; Maramures - 1.10; Vaslui - 1.38, and Harghita - 1.40.According to GCS, the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the previous reporting are in Bucharest - 889, followed by the counties of Cluj - 274, Prahova - 173, Iasi - 168, and Timis - 166 counties.The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Maramures and Suceava - 17 each, Mehedinti - 18, Tulcea - 19, and Salaj - 24.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 3,852 in the last 24 hours.