Elias Hospital: Ion Iliescu's health state, favorable; former president remains hospitalized

Ion Iliescu's health state is favorable, but the former president remains hospitalized for the continuation of the investigations, the Elias Hospital representatives announced on Saturday.

Former President Ion Iliescu was hospitalized a day ago at the Elias Hospital.

"He was admitted to the Elias Emergency University Hospital for assessing his health state in the context of a recently-established febrile syndrome," medical sources told AGERPRES on Friday.

Former President Ion Iliescu underwent surgery at the "Prof. C.C. Iliescu" Cardiovascular Disease Emergency

After preoperative evaluation and preparation, the patient underwent surgery with a very good result, the hospital representatives said in a statement.

