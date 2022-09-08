Emergency intervention at Otopeni Airport to rescue passenger of FreeBird Airlines Antalia-Tromso flight

The Medical Assistance Service of the Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest managed to intervene successfully on Thursday and save the life of a 61-year-old passenger who went into cardiorespiratory arrest during the flight, the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) informs on Thursday.

"The passenger was on board the FreeBird Airlines aircraft, which was flying on the Antalya - Tromso (Norway) route. The aircraft landed at AIHCB at 1.34 pm. The SAM medical team, consisting of a doctor, two nurses and a paramedic, together with the crew of a type C ambulance belonging to SMURD emergency service, managed to revive the passenger after approximately 20 minutes after landing. She had suffered a massive heart attack and was in cardiorespiratory arrest for 30 minutes until landing at the Otopeni airport," informs the CNAB press release, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, the passenger was transported in a stable condition to the Elias Hospital in Bucharest.

The aircraft of the FreeBird airline took off from AIHCB at 3.34 pm.